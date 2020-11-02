EWN Weather Watch: Partly cloudy Tuesday for Gauteng, sunny day for KZN

Your Tuesday EWN Weather Watch.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Weather Service has forecast a partly cloudy Tuesday for Gauteng, while KwaZulu-Natal can expect a sunny and warm day.

GAUTENG

The province can expect a partly cloudy and warm day with isolated thundershowers in the afternoon.

Joburgers can expect a high of 27°C, Pretoria 29°C, and Hammanskraal 31°C.

Gauteng Tomorrow s Weather overview: 3.11.2020 pic.twitter.com/588kqMuvVp SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 2, 2020

WESTERN CAPE

It will be cloudy along the coast with morning fog along the south coast. But otherwise fine and warm weather over the interior.

Capetonians and George residents will see a high of 25°C. The mercury in Beaufort West will peak at 35°C, and Vredendal 28°C.

Western Cape Tomorrow s Weather overview: 3.11.2020 pic.twitter.com/3pNJlGgalm SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 2, 2020

KZN

The province will be sunny and warm with isolated afternoon thundershowers in the west.

Durbanites can expect a high of 25°C, Richard's Bay 29°C, and Newcastle 30°C.

Kwazulu Natal Tomorrow s Weather overview: 3.11.2020 pic.twitter.com/NoaGvpIZ7B SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 2, 2020

For more weather details, visit the SA Weather Service website.

