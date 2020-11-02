Education Dept calls on SA to rally behind class of 2020 ahead of final exams

More than 1 million grade 12s will sit for English Paper 1 on Thursday, after months of uncertainty, disruptions, homeschooling and online learning with the world firmly gripped by the coronavirus pandemic.

JOHANNESBURG - The Basic Education Department has called on all South Africans to rally behind the matric class of 2020 as they prepare to write their final exams.

More than 1 million grade 12s will sit for English Paper 1 on Thursday, after months of uncertainty, disruptions, homeschooling and online learning, with the world firmly gripped by the coronavirus pandemic.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has dedicated his weekly newsletter to the class of 2020, commending them for overcoming difficulties that even adults would have battled with.

He wished them the best of luck ahead of Thursday.

The Basic Education Department also said that there would be no further extraordinary changes made to this year’s National Senior Certificate exams.

The department’s Elijah Mhlanga said: “We are not changing anything in that regard, we want the exams of the class of 2020 to be exactly the same in terms of status of that of 2019 and the years before. There is no need for us to make any changes to the question papers.”

