EC police condemn mob justice killing of alleged child killer in Mdantsane

Angry community members chased the man they accused of raping and killing the girl. They then beat him to death.

CAPE TOWN - Police have condemned mob justice after community members in Mdantsane murdered a man they'd killed a six-year-old girl.

The child was raped and killed last Tuesday.

Some locals then took the law into their own hands on Friday evening.

Some Mdantsane residents refused to allow the law to take its course. Instead, they resorted to vigilantism.

Police are not only investigating the child's killing but also the man's murder.

The police's Khaya Tonjeni: "If any member of the public has any important information to share about the case, they should immediately inform the police. Taking the law into one's own hands has undesirable and unintended consequences."

What's called a 72-hour activation plan is under way to determine whether the man was in fact a suspect.

