Police officer, accomplice accused of murder appear in court

They were arrested on Friday and will remain in custody following a postponement of their case.

CAPE TOWN – A Stellenbosch police officer and his accomplice linked to the murder of an Ethiopian shop owner on Monday appeared in court on charges of murder and extortion.

They were arrested on Friday and will remain in custody following a postponement of their case.



The foreign national was killed in Stellenbosch earlier this year after he allegedly refused to pay protection money.

The police's Novela Potelwa said, “The South African Police Service in the Western Cape has suspended from duty a police constable who appeared before the Stellenbosch court. The 26-year-old constable and his 35-year-old accomplice were arrested by members of the provincial integrated team.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.