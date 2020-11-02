Centane man expected to appear in court for killing boy (15)

According to police, the teenager was shot in the upper body in the early hours of Saturday morning while attending a house party.

CAPE TOWN - A man is expected in the dock in Centane, the Eastern Cape, on Monday morning in connection with the killing of a 15-year-old boy.

According to police, the teenager was shot in the upper body in the early hours of Saturday morning while attending a house party.

The police’s Khaya Tonjeni said that it appeared that a fight broke out.

"A group of young people were having a party at the home of the suspect at Gobe Village in Centane and then an argument ensued between the suspect and the 15-year-old boy. The suspect is said to have taken out a firearm and fatally wounded the 15-year-old boy on Saturday at about 3am."

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.