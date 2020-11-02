Bushiris to spend two more nights in jail as bail decision set for Wednesday

The Bushiris are trying to secure bail after they were arrested for fraud, theft and money laundering to the value of over R100 million, along with their three co-accused.

JOHANNESBURG - Self-proclaimed prophet, Shepherd Bushiri, and his wife, Mary, will spend two more nights at the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre in Pretoria.

Magistrate Thandi Thelede said that she would deliver her judgment on bail on Wednesday morning.

Their lawyer told the Pretoria Magistrates Court that her clients had shown that they had integrity and would stand trial.

The State argued that they would abscond if they were granted bail and said that it had a strong case against the suspects.

However, the Bushiris' lawyer said that her clients' conduct must trump what she called "speculation" and "opinion".

