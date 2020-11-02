Bushiri’s lawyers argue for bail saying couple won’t escape facing trial

The pair and three others were in the Pretoria Magistrates Court applying for bail. They are facing charges of money laundering and fraud amounting to R102 million.

JOHANNESBURG - Lawyers for the self-proclaimed prophet, Shepherd Bushiri, and his wife, Mary, on Monday argued that the pair had not absconded in their other criminal trial - where they are facing charges of fraud and money laundering - questioning why they would evade now.

The State argued that the Bushiris are flight risks, but their lawyer Anneline van Den Heever said this could not be proven.

“Having faced increasingly more charges in the other matter, they didn’t endeavor to evade that trial. They stood for trial. They adhered to each and every bail condition that the court imposed,” she said.

Their bail hearing was postponed to Wednesday.

The couple is currently standing trial in the High Court also for fraud and money laundering.

