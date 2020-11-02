Boy (16) arrested for killing another teen (17) in George

The murder accused is due to face a charge of murder in the George Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - A 16-year-old boy from George has been apprehended following the alleged murder of another teenager over the weekend.

The incident, which resulted in the death of 17-year-old Franzlin Willemse, happened in Pacaltsdorp just after 1am on Sunday morning.

The police's Malcolm Pojie has more: "When they [the paramedics] arrived on the scene they were greeted by an angry mob of community members, who surrounded the body of the deceased. Upon inspection of the body, it was discovered that the deceased had been stabbed, a stab wound to his chest. He was later declared dead by paramedics on the scene."

The suspect was subsequently arrested and detained.

The murder accused is due to face a charge of murder in the George Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

