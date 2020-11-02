20°C / 22°C
Bail hearing for Bushiris, co-accused resumes in Pretoria court

They're facing charges of fraud, theft and money laundering to the value of over R100 million.

Members of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) came out in support of self-proclaimed prophet, Shepherd Bushiri, and his wife Mary Bushiri, who appeared at the Pretoria Magistrates Court on 21 October 2020 on fraud and money laundering charges. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN
Members of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) came out in support of self-proclaimed prophet, Shepherd Bushiri, and his wife Mary Bushiri, who appeared at the Pretoria Magistrates Court on 21 October 2020 on fraud and money laundering charges. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN
59 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The bail application of self-proclaimed prophet, Shepherd Bushiri, his wife, Mary, and three co-accused has resumed in the Pretoria Magistrates Court.

They're facing charges of fraud, theft and money laundering to the value of over R100 million.

The State argues that they will abscond if they are granted bail.

The magistrate presiding over the group's case made it clear on Friday already that she would not be delivering her bail verdict on Monday.

The State prosecutor said that they had a strong case and the details of its strength were in the charge sheet.

