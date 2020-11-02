135 more South Africans die of COVID-19; 1,371 new infections recorded

The latest fatalities push the national death toll to 19,411.

JOHANNESBURG - One hundred and thirty-five more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus.

The Health Department has also recorded another 1,371 new infections, bringing the number of known cases here on home soil to almost 727,000.

The recovery rate remains at 90%, with 655,000 people having recuperated.

