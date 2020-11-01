WC Community Safety Dept to keep close eye on probe into murder of 3 in Wolseley

Last weekend, three bodies were discovered in an informal settlement. One of them was identified as Bernadine Frans.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Community Safety Department said it would keep a close eye on the investigation into the murders of three people in Wolseley.

The other two were found in shallow graves, they have yet to be identified.

Siyamnkela Sobambela, who was allegedly spotted dragging Frans' body, was arrested and confessed to the killings.

Frans was laid to rest on Saturday.



Community leader Jacob Zalie said she hadn't been reported missing before she was found dead.

He said the community was still in shock: “This community is still in shock. We are all gathering together for the funeral. You can see the pain is all over.”

Meanwhile, MEC for Community Safety Albert Fritz said he would request the department's court watching brief unit to monitor the case.

“We are condemning it in the strongest possible terms of the murders of the bodies found already. We want the police to give us a thorough investigation.”

Police believe there may be more victims.

