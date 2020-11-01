20°C / 22°C
Table Mountain fire contained, 1 firefighter injured

The blaze broke out on Saturday afternoon and officials were monitoring hotspots for any possible flare-ups.

The blaze on Table Mountain broke out on Saturday, 31 October 2020, and officials were monitoring hotspots for any possible flare-ups. Picture: @TableMountainNP/Twitter
The blaze on Table Mountain broke out on Saturday, 31 October 2020, and officials were monitoring hotspots for any possible flare-ups. Picture: @TableMountainNP/Twitter
10 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – City of Cape Town (CoCT) on Sunday said the fire at Table Mountain was contained.

The blaze broke out on Saturday afternoon and officials were monitoring hotspots for any possible flare-ups.

It is understood one firefighter was injured during relief efforts. He was being treated in hospital.

The CoCT’s Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carlese said: “There were no further injuries and a couple of houses were evacuated, but some of the residents stayed behind. And there were no damages to any property. Only one loft in Rugby Road was damaged as a result of the fire.”

