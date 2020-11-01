Table Mountain fire contained, 1 firefighter injured

The blaze broke out on Saturday afternoon and officials were monitoring hotspots for any possible flare-ups.

CAPE TOWN – City of Cape Town (CoCT) on Sunday said the fire at Table Mountain was contained.

It is understood one firefighter was injured during relief efforts. He was being treated in hospital.

Crews managed to contain the flames due to the wind dying down tremendously after 00:00am, making it easier for the firefighters to access the fire.



Approx 50 hectares of veld has burnt which is not a very big fire but it was quite an intense fire due to the proximity to t/ .. SANParks TMNP (@TableMountainNP) November 1, 2020

The CoCT’s Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carlese said: “There were no further injuries and a couple of houses were evacuated, but some of the residents stayed behind. And there were no damages to any property. Only one loft in Rugby Road was damaged as a result of the fire.”



