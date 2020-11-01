Scenes of excitement outside hotel where Steenhuisen announced as new DA leader

During an emotional address, Steenhuisen has paid homage to the city of his birth where he started his political career as a councillor in the eThekwini Municipality.

DURBAN - There are scenes of jubilation and excitement at a hotel in Durban where John Steenhuisen has been announced as the Democratic Alliance (DA)’s new national leader.

His competitor Mbali Ntuli has been among the first people to congratulate him.

His competitor Mbali Ntuli has been among the first people to congratulate him.

A group of DA members could not hold their excitement after Steenhuisen was announced as the leader of the DA for the next three years. They were chanting “John, I love you so much.”

Steenhuisen has promised to lay a foundation for the DA to one day form part of national government.

He's admitted that the party has made mistakes in the past and this has led to confusion about what it stands for.

He said the days of breaking trust with South Africans were over.

He said going forward, the party go back to advancing its principles of liberalism, non-racialism and ethical governance.

