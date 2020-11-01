Pretoria nightclub temporarily closed after part of ceiling collapsed on patrons

Several patrons at Propaganda Nightclub were trapped under the debris on Saturday night.

JOHANNESBURG - A Pretoria-based restaurant and nightclub based has had to temporarily close its doors after part of the ceiling collapsed on partygoers.

Video footage shows patrons and what appears to be staff searching through the rubble for trapped people.

The collapse was caused by heavy rain.

It’s understood pools of water which formed during the downpour caused the roofing to suddenly to cave in as club manager Sibusiso Nkanbule explained: “The ceiling took in a bit of water and when it caved, it caved on the island which is not a sitting area as such. We can confirm that all the processes of evacuation were followed quite properly.”

One person was hospitalised: “There were no fatalities. We just had one injury, which we managed to get the person to hospital and it was just a minor injury.”

