Mdantsane residents murder man they believe raped, murdered girl (6)

CAPE TOWN - Police have condemned mob justice after community members in Mdantsane murdered a man they have accused of killing a six-year-old girl.

The child was raped and killed, last Tuesday

Some locals then took the law into their own hands on Friday evening.

Some Mdantsane residents refused to allow the law to take its course. Instead, they resorted to vigilantism.

Angry community members chased the man they accused of raping and killing the girl. They then beat him to death.

Police are not only investigating the child's killing but also the man's murder.

The police’s Khaya Tonjeni said: “A group of community members from N.U 8, chased, assaulted and murdered a man they alleged to be behind the murder. A case of murder has been opened for investigation.”

What's called a 72-hour activation plan is under way to determine whether the man was in fact a suspect.

