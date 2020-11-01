Gauteng residents urged to use water sparingly as Vaal Dam levels decline

The dam, which is Gauteng's main water supply, has been shrinking week-on-week and now sits just under 28% after a series of heatwaves.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Water and Sanitation has urged residents in Gauteng to use water sparingly as the Vaal Dam's levels continue to decline.

The dam, which is Gauteng's main water supply, has been shrinking week-on-week and now sits just under 28% after a series of heatwaves.

The current dam level is in striking contrast to the same period last year when it was 54.8% and 87.4% in 2018.

However, the department's Sputnik Ratau said no water restrictions were planned as the province's water systems remained in a healthy state: “What we are seeing as well is with the water shortages in the municipalities is definitely something that has to do with the municipalities looking after their own reservoirs and water supply. But at the moment, we are not anywhere near declaring or imposing restrictions.”

