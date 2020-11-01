Close to 100,000 pupils across WC to write NSC exams

Exams kick off on Thursday and will conclude in mid-December. 95,427 pupils will partake in this year's examinations, compared to nearly 64,465 for the same session last year.

CAPE TOWN - Close to 100,000 candidates across the Western Cape will be writing the National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams this month.

Exams kick off on Thursday and will conclude in mid-December. 95,427 pupils will partake in this year's examinations, compared to nearly 64,465 for the same session last year.

Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer said: “The reason for this increase was that the May/June 2020 exam session could not take place because of the COVID-19 pandemic and was instead combined with the November session. Administering exams is difficult even in the ordinary year without the added complications of the combined session amidst a global pandemic.”

One hundred and thirty-seven papers will be written at 512 test centres across the Cape for which more than 2,500 invigilators have been appointed.

With marking concluding in January, the class of 2020 are set to receive their results in February next year.

