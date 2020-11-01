46 more COVID-19 related deaths recorded in South Africa

According to the Department of Health, 1,770 new infections were picked up pushing the number of known cases in the country since the start of the outbreak to 725,452.

JOHANNESBURG – The Department of Health on Saturday recorded 46 more COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the country’s death toll to 19,276.

According to the department, 1,770 new infections were picked up pushing the number of known cases in the country since the start of the outbreak to 725,452.

On the recovery front, 654,182 people had so far recuperated with the recovery rate holding steady at 90%.

As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 725 452, the total number of deaths is 19 276 and the total number of recoveries is 654 182. pic.twitter.com/v8PCWGfk4P Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) October 31, 2020

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.