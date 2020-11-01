2 men shot and killed in separate incidents in Cape Town

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape police have launched a manhunt for those responsible for gunning down two men.

The victims were killed during two separate shootings. Authorities were yet to determine the motives behind either killing.

Police spokesperson Frederick van Wyk said the suspects opened fire on a man in Imizamo Yethu in Hout Bay at the start of the weekend.

“Hout Bay police are investigating a murder case after a shooting incident at Peterson Street in Imizamo Yethu in Hout Bay where an unknown man was shot and fatally wounded. The circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation,” Van Wyk said.

Another life was taken the following morning in Rylands.

“A 27-year-old man was shot and fatally wounded. We urge the community to get involved,” Van Wyk said.

Anyone with information is advised to contact the authorities.

