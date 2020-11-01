2 die, including 1-year-old toddler, in Alexandra informal dwelling fire

It is understood 20 structures on Saturday were gutted in the blaze along 8th avenue.

JOHANNESBURG - Two people, including a one-year-old baby girl, on Saturday were killed in an informal settlement fire in Alexandra.

The circumstances surrounding the incident were still unclear and authorities urged residents to exercise extra caution during the cold snap hitting Gauteng.



Joburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said: “A one-year-old girl together with a 30-year-old man also lost their lives during the fire incident. They were burned beyond recognition. The cause of the fire incident at this stage is still the subject of investigations.”

Alexandra is prone to fires that spread quickly due to poor infrastructure and spatial planning.

In July, a fire ripped through a different section of the township near Wynberg police station where several dwellings were destroyed.

