WATCH LIVE: DA Federal Congress 2020 under way

The DA's over 2,000 delegates will vote for either John Steenhuisen or Mbali Ntuli to lead the party.

JOHANNESBURG - The highest position up for grabs is that of federal leader which is being contested by John Steenhuisen and former youth leader Mbali Ntuli.

The party's over 2,000 delegates will also vote for two deputy federal chairs and federal council chairperson.

In addition to electing new leaders, delegates are expected to consider and review the party’s organisational and financial reports to ascertain progress since the party’s last congress.

Delegates are also expected to rubberstamp resolutions taken at the party’s policy conference in September.

The party dedicated most of Saturday’s programme to voting and constitutional amendments which are expected to be agreed upon and implemented.

The DA’s elective congress is expected to be the biggest virtual political gathering of any party in South Africa.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

Watch the congress below: