SAJBD satisfied with sentence given to man who posted antisemitic tweets

Matome Letsoalo pleaded guilty to posting threatening and antisemitic tweets in June 2018. Hewas sentenced to three years imprisonment.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) welcomed the sentence handed down to a man who pleaded guilty to posting threatening and antisemitic tweets in June 2018.

Matome Letsoalo was sentenced to three years imprisonment, suspended for five years.

Letsoalo pleaded guilty last Friday to a charge of crimen injuria lodged by the SAJBD.

In pronouncing sentence, the presiding magistrate stressed that hateful statements of the kind made by the defendant were in violation of the constitution and were becoming all too prevalent in South Africa.

The board's national director Wendy Kahn said, “It was a very clear judgement in standing up against hate in South Africa and clearly voicing that there are consequences for people who threaten other communities.”

