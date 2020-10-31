Rape case against Cape Town musician postponed for further investigation

The 48-year-old muso was arrested in July for allegedly raping a teenage boy for five years.

CAPE TOWN - The State's sexual assault case against a Cape Town musician has been postponed for further investigation.

He briefly appeared in the Blue Downs Magistrates Court on Friday and faces charges of rape, sexual assault and sexual grooming.

The man is out on bail of R1,000 rand is expected to make another court appearance on 26 February next year.

National Prosecuting Authority officials have instructed the accused should not be named at this stage.

