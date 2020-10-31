Ntuli, Steenhuisen make final speeches as DA congress delegates vote

At least 2,000 delegates will decide on who should lead the party, the conference was necessitated by the resignation of Mmusi Maimane in October last year.

JOHANNESBURG - John Steenhuisen and Mbali Ntuli made their case to DA delegates asking for their support in their respective bids to become federal leader of the party.

The DA is holding its elective conference this weekend.

At least 2,000 delegates will decide on who should lead the party, the conference was necessitated by the resignation of Mmusi Maimane in October last year.

Ntuli - often labeled as a disruptor – promised candidates to do just that to the country’s political landscape.

She's reflected back on the difficult year the party has had asking for an opportunity to lead so she can be present in every community across the country.

Ntuli said while it's difficult, now is not the time to stop pushing to make a difference.

“We can’t stop because we are tired, we will only stop because we’re done and we have achieved a kind and strong society for all.”

Steenhuisen delivered a hard-hitting message focusing some of his attention on how party members have allowed the media into some its struggles.

“We must stop talking only to ourselves and to the media about internal party matters. From now on, every party member must focus on the voter.”

He's also promised the organisation's activists will no longer be taken for granted.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.