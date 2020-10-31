Ntuli’s proposal for DA to elect deputy federal leader rejected

Ntuli, who is contesting John Steenhuisen for the position of federal leader, said this would help loosen the load on whoever ends up being at the helm of such a big party.

JOHANNESBURG - Mbali Ntuli’s proposal for the Democratic Alliance (DA) to elect a deputy federal leader rejected as voting drew to an end on Saturday afternoon.

Ntuli, who is contesting John Steenhuisen for the position of federal leader, said this would help loosen the load on whoever ends up being at the helm of such a big party.

Delegates have been voting for either one of the two to take the party forward since 11:15 am on Saturday with the polls closing off now at 5 pm.

Ntuli’s suggestion, which follows the mad scramble the party found itself in when Mmusi Maimane resigned as leader in October was rejected, with more than 60% of the delegates not being in favour of it.

Some, including the constitutional review committee, argued it would create factions in the da and even lead to a party within a party.

Ntuli disagreed: “It’s completely logical considering we have deputy leaders in many different provinces and in many different structures in our party and that has never been the case.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.