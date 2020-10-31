Mdantsane police launch manhunt for suspects who allegedly killed girl (6)

The young child was raped and killed earlier this week.

CAPE TOWN - Police in Mdantsane near East London have launched a manhunt for the murderers of a six-year-old girl.

The police’s Tembinkosi Kinana said: “An innocent and unsuspecting child had gone to a shop to get some sweets when she was confronted by heartless and hard criminals and not only raped her but violently murdered her.”

Her body was later found along the road.

Authorities have launched a 72-hour activation plan to trace those responsible for the attack.

The community’s been urged to assist police in the probe.

