Mbalula: Taxi industry will be subsidised from April next year

Mbalula said his department would work with Treasury and the taxi sector.

CAPE TOWN - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said from April next year, government would implement a subsidy for the taxi industry.

Mbalula said his department would work with Treasury and the taxi sector.

The three-day national taxi lekgotla concluded on Saturday.

Mbalula said the taxi industry was characterised as an informal sector and now government was looking at formalising it.

He said come next year April it’s going to be a 'new dawn' as the sector would be subsidised.

“The participation of this industry in the subsidy scheme is no longer a pipe dream, but a realisable goal we intend to see becoming reality in the coming financial year.”

Transport director general Alec Moemi said currently government provided direct and indirect subsidies, such as the public transport operators grant.

Moemi said they were looking at subsidising vehicles and then would continue to explore the possibility of tax rebates.

“For now as a start, we are looking at the commuter benefiting from the entire scheme by keeping the overheads of the industry lower -- that is the path we going with and how this will also impact on the household expenditure.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.