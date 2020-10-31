Legendary British actor Sean Connery has died: BBC

The Scottish actor, who was knighted in 2000, won numerous awards during his decades-spanning career, including an Oscar, three Golden Globes and two Bafta awards.

LONDON - Legendary British actor Sean Connery, best known for playing fictional spy James Bond in seven films, has died aged 90, the BBC reported on Saturday.

