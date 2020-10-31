“I’m pretty confident that things will go my way” - Steenhuisen on DA congress

KWAZULU-NATAL - As voting gets under way to choose a new leader for the DA, interim leader John Steenhuisen said he’s confident of his chances.

Steenhuisen is up against the party’s former youth leader Mbali Ntuli.

The interim leader said he’s already planning to lead the party into next year’s local government elections.

“If I’m not elected, I promise you I’ll be the first person to get behind the next leader and make them a huge success, but the way things are sitting, I’m pretty confident that things will go my way.”

At the same time, Ntuli said she’s also feeling hopeful. The results are due tomorrow.

The former youth leader said regardless of the outcome - she’s proud of changing the face of contestation within the DA.

“We hope to inspire people to take up the mantle at hand. Delegates on the ground are ready and we are hopeful about tomorrow’s outcome.”

The party is also using this congress to amend its constitution on several issues including disciplinary processes which have been criticised.

