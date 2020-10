Firefighters deployed to foot of Table Mountain following raging blaze

The City of Cape Town fire and rescue confirmed the blaze raging above Deer Park Drive.

CAPE TOWN - Firefighters have been deployed to the foot of Table Mountain where vegetation has caught alight.

The City of Cape Town fire and rescue confirmed the blaze raging above Deer Park Drive.

The Table Mountain National Park authorities are also on the scene.

The cause behind the fire is unknown at this stage.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.