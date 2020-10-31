DA rejects proposal to tighten social media conduct by party members

This is one of numerous amendments that delegates opted not to support at the DA’s elective conference currently under way via virtual platforms.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has on Saturday afternoon rejected a proposal to tighten the standards of conduct relating to social media posts by party members.

The proposal put forward by DA member of the National Council of Provinces Tim Brauteseth who suggested the DA should place restrictions and tighter management on social media posts by members with a specific focus on those found to be of an insulting nature, derogatory, insensitive or constitute hate speech and contains offensive language.

Numerous DA leaders have caused controversy on social media, including its federal council chairperson Helen Zille, whose tweets have often been described by many, including members as divisive and racist.

Some were against the amendment included Gauteng MPL Ashor Surapen and MP Dean McPherson.

McPherson said the DA’s federal legal commission already had its hands full: “What we don’t need is people running around looking at what comments are insensitive or offensive or constitute anything because it will become duly subjective and will also have the possibility to be used in a vindictive way.”

