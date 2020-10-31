DA kicks off virtual congress

DA federal chairperson Ivan Meyer said the party has shown resilience in adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic withstanding both the health and economic crisis.

JOHANNESBURG - The DA has kicked off its historic virtual congress describing it as a quantum leap into the new digital age of politics.

Around 2,000 delegates from across the country joined in the two-day event via Zoom platforms and hybrid centers.

The DA has had to hold an early elective conference following the resignation of Mmusi Maimane as federal leader a year ago.

DA federal chairperson Ivan Meyer said the party has shown resilience in adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic withstanding both the health and economic crisis the country is facing.

Meyer also listed objectives the DA set for itself.

“To recalibrate the party around the principles of the DA, to refocus the party as the only viable political vehicle in South Africa that can effect change through alterative and evidence based policies and to reconnect with our current and future voters.”

