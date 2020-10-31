DA gears for its internal leadership contest

The highest position up for grabs is that of federal leader which is being contested by Steenhuisen and former youth leader Mbali Ntuli.

JOHANNESBURG – Democratic Alliance (DA) interim leader John Steehuisen said he is excited for the next two days as the party prepares to elect new leaders who will take them to next year's local government elections.

The party's over 2,000 delegates will also vote for two deputy federal chairs and federal council chairperson.

Today is day 1 of our #DACongress. Over 2000 delegates will be connected on our virtual platform from all over SA to set our plan of action for the next 3 years and elect leaders that will help bring #RealHopeAndChangeNow!



pic.twitter.com/XkUjPx7RqR Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) October 31, 2020

In addition to electing new leaders, delegates are expected to consider and review the party’s organisational and financial reports to ascertain progress since the party’s last congress.

Delegates are also expected to rubberstamp resolutions taken at the party’s policy conference in September.

The party dedicated most of Saturday’s programme to voting and constitutional amendments which are expected to be agreed upon and implemented.

The DA’s elective congress is expected to be the biggest virtual political gathering of any party in South Africa.

The party’s presiding officers expressed confidence that the election of new office-bearers will be free and fair.

