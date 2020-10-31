Court hears Bushiri has diplomatic passport but isn’t a diplomat

JOHANNESBURG - The State in the fraud case of self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri, his wife Mary and their three co-accused revealed that the Bushiris hold diplomatic passports, but they are not accredited diplomats.

The five were applying for bail at the Pretoria Magistrates Court.

They are facing charges of money laundering and fraud amounting to more than R102 million.

Friday was a day of revelations against the Bushiris.

The court heard that the couple misled authorities about their living arrangements in South Africa.

The State prosecutor read an affidavit from the investigating officer.

“A number of investigations showed that some of these members obtained their visas in an illegal manner.”

The prosecution said it’s opposing bail as the five accused pose an extreme flight risk.

They said the accused intimidated and bribed witnesses paying up to R500,000.

The five will spend another weekend at the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre.

They are back in court on Monday for the continuation of the bail application.

