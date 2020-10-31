Angelo Agrizzi’s defence confident he won’t evade trial

Agrizzi’s bail is conditional upon him furnishing the state with the title deed to his property in Italy worth about R16 million.

JOHANNESBURG - Lawyers for Angelo Agrizzi said he won’t forfeit his bail because he has no intention of evading trial.

The Johannesburg High Court granted him bail on Friday with judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng saying the ruling by Magistrate Philip Venter is flawed and should be set aside.

The former Bosasa COO is accused of fraud and corruption alongside former parliamentarian Vincent Smith.

Agrizzi is said to be gravely ill and was this week removed from a ventilator but remains on life support.

His lawyers said it’s been a long two weeks with him in prison.

Attorney David Witz said, “We’re very happy, we had many sleepless nights. It’s has been a long 2 weeks. We got the result we set out to achieve.”

Witz said this is a hefty price to pay.

“Mr Agrizzi is here to see this to the end, he will see the trial to the end and hopefully we can achieve a case of not guilty as we believe we have a very strong case.”

Agrizzi and Smith are due in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court in December.

