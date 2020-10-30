US elections: Trumps cancels election night party at own hotel

The Trump campaign had been planning to pack his Washington hotel to the rafters with supporters hoping to celebrate his re-election.

WASHINGTON - President Trump is reported to have cancelled plans to host an election night party at his own hotel in the centre of Washington DC.

He’s expected to remain at the White House instead.

It’s a surprise move and came after the president indicated on Twitter that he did not believe that Joe Biden could win the election fairly.

But now the New York Times reports that the president will be a no-show at his own event, possibly because the campaign was warned that it was about to break local COVID-19 restrictions about gatherings of more than 50 people.

So he’s now expected to watch the results from the White House with his family.

But he’s taken to Twitter to indicate that he doesn’t necessarily expect a result on Election Night.

Indeed, he’s warning members of the Supreme Court - three of whom he appointed - that they may be called upon to adjudicate the outcome of the election and should be aware that if they award the presidency to Joe Biden, it could lead to the court being packed with additional judges that the president called "radical left".

In another eye-brow raising development, the discount chain Walmart is taking guns and ammunition off public display, saying that they’re worried about social unrest in America over the next few days, especially if the election’s outcome is contested.

It’s an extraordinary move that further underscores just how uncertain the path ahead may be.

