Springs man (40) handed life sentence for raping his daughter (6)

JOHANNESBURG - A Springs man (40) on Thursday was sentenced to life in prison for raping his six-year-old daughter.

The girl’s mother left her with the rapist at home two years ago, when he sexually abused her.

He bribed her to keep quiet by offering her money in exchange for her silence.

The child told her grandmother what happened a few days later after she noticed a change in the girl’s behaviour.

“The prosecutor Advocate Adele Erasmus argued that crimes against children should never be tolerated in civilised society. The man is the real father of the child; he raised her, and saw her from being a baby, and his duty was to love and protect her,” said the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) spokesperson, Lumka Mahanjana.

