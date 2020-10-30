South Africa records 2,056 new COVID-19 cases

According to the department, 53 more coronavirus deaths were recorded, pushing the country’s death toll to 19,164.

JOHANNESBURG – The Department of Health on Thursday recorded 2,056 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of known cases in the country since the outbreak began to 721, 770.

The recovery rate is holding steady at 90% with 649,935 people having recuperated so far.

As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 721 770, the total number of deaths is 19 164 and the total number of recoveries is 649 935. pic.twitter.com/PkfbZNIUJq Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) October 29, 2020

