Rape case against Cape Town musician postponed

CAPE TOWN - The rape case against a Cape Town musician has been postponed until next year.

The man accused of raping a teenage boy between 2013 and 2019 man was arrested in July. He also faces charges of sexual grooming.

The victim, who is now 21 years' old, alleges the sexual assaults started when he was just 14.

The accused is out on bail of R1000 and will be back in court on the 26 February 2021.

