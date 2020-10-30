Ramaphosa set to sign off on his ministers’ lifestyle audits & KPIs

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa was set to finalise the signing of performance agreements for Cabinet members by Friday.

Parliament on Thursday heard how he failed to fulfil two promises he made more than two years ago, to conduct lifestyle audits and to sign and publish the performance appraisals.

Responding to parliamentary questions in the National Assembly, Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu acknowledged this, adding the matter would soon be finalised.

During his State of the Nation address in February, Ramaphosa promised he would sign off on performance agreements with all government ministers before the end of February.

But MPs learned on Thursday that that had yet to happen.

Mthembu assured the House the agreements would be receiving attention on Friday.

“We are finalising the signing off of performance agreements tomorrow, Friday, 30 October2020.”

On lifestyle audits for ministers, Mthembu acknowledged these were also still outstanding.

“Lifestyle audits have not yet been conducted for members of the Cabinet. None the less it must be pointed out that a draft lifestyle audit for members of the executive has been produced.”

He said the process would be concluded by the end of the current financial year in March.

