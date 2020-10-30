Police still searching for gunman who shot and killed Khayelitsha officer

The off-duty official and two friends were sitting in a vehicle in Samora Machel on Wednesday night when they were attacked.

CAPE TOWN - A gunman is still on the run following a shooting on Wednesday night in which a Khayelitsha police officer was killed.

The off-duty official and two friends were sitting in a vehicle in Samora Machel when they were attacked.

Constable Khanyisa Sitofile died in hospital and the other two victims were wounded.

“Twenty-nine-year-old Constable Sitofile, who lived in Khayelitsha, was attached to the Phillipi East police station. He had worked at the station for three-and-a-half years,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa in a statement on Thursday.

“His colleagues at Phillipi East police station described the death as a tragic loss of a quiet member who was dedicated to his work. The Western Cape SAPS management has conveyed heartfelt condolences to the constable’s family and colleagues,” she added.

