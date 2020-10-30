Police, JMPD on scene after cash-in-transit heist in Florida

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said motorists should use alternative routes to avoid the crime scene.

JOHANNESBURG - There has been a cash-in-transit heist in Florida, west of Johannesburg.

Details were still sketchy, but police and the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) were on the scene.

“The road has been cordoned off due to that crime scene and motorists can either use Ontdekkerspark or Golden road as alternative routes.”

