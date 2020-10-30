Outa vows to challenge e-toll fine proposal in court

The draft regulations to the Aarto act - which are still open for public comment - propose a fine of R500 for defaulting motorists and a R1,000 for companies each time they pass under a gantry.

JOHANNESBURG - Amid much contention over government's proposal regarding e-toll fines, the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) said it would never stand in court.

On top of this, government also wants to add a R100 levy to each fine.

If the plans are passed, you'll have to start forking out in July.

Cosatu said government was trying to "pick-pocket" the working class, while Outa has labelled it as laughable.

Outa's Wayne Duvenage said the proposal was unconstitutional.

“It’s not going to happen. We don’t believe it will pass muster in court. We will challenge it in court just as we challenged the whole e-tolls matter. We are saying to the public to not worry about it. It’s just scare tactics. It’s absurd. It will never become a reality.”

