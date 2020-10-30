Nyanga mom accused of trafficking daughter (13) for sex seeks bail in court

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that the woman allegedly trafficked her teenaged daughter to a man in July and was arrested at the start of this month.

CAPE TOWN - A Nyanga mother accused of trafficking her 13-year-old daughter has applied for bail in the Wynberg Magistrates Court.

The 44-year-old woman is due back in the dock in just over a week's time for judgment to be delivered in her application for bail.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that the woman allegedly trafficked her teenaged daughter to a man in July and was arrested at the start of this month.

NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila: "The mother is charged with human trafficking for sexual exploitation and rape. The girl's ordeal came to the fore after she told her friend about her gruesome experience. The mother was arrested after that but the police are still looking for the man. More charges are likely to be added as the investigation continues."

