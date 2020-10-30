Ntuli certain she’ll be elected the DA’s new leader

This is despite many analysts familiar with the party saying her chances of winning are slim.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Democratic Alliance (DA) youth leader Mbali Ntuli on Thursday expressed confidence in her chances of becoming the next leader of South Africa’s official opposition.

Ntuli is competing against the DA’s interim leader John Steenhuisen for the party’s job.

She said she had reached most of the voting delegates during her nine-month campaign and the results of the congress would show that.

Ntuli told Eyewitness News that she was looking forward to the DA’s elective congress, which started on Saturday.

“I am excited. Obviously, we feel that our numbers are strong but it’s still really left up to the day and people tend to change their minds on the day all the time. But certainly going into it at the moment, we are very excited about how we are looking.”

At the same time, she has appealed to South Africans to call for more accountability in politicians.

“We in the political realm need the pressure from you to keep us sharp and to keep our democracy alive. So please take the time to interrogate your politicians and leaders to make sure by the time we get to next year’s election, we really have put everyone through a most stringent obstacle of trying to prove why they should lead.”

The DA's upcoming elective congress will be the biggest in the party’s history - with more than 2,000 delegates.

Meanwhile, Ntuli also said the party should emerge out of its elective congress with strong resolutions against crimes targeted at members of the LGBTI community.

She said regardless of who wins the contest, the party should appeal to all South Africans regardless of their race – gender and sexual orientation.

Ntuli said the DA needed to be kind, strong and fair to all citizens.

“We should seek to ask the president to have a permanent directorate that is really focusing on the hate crimes that are being done to the queer community. I think that’s important because we really don’t do much to talk about young gay and lesbian and transgender people that are being killed daily and I see it in my work on the ground so I am very passionate about us passing that.”

She added that the party also needed to relook its leadership structure.

“One of the amendments that I put in is that that we should have a deputy leader. I think it’s important with an organisation our size to not put pressure on one person’s shoulders and to really increase the caliber of people that we have at that level.”

Ntuli expressed optimism ahead of the congress, saying she has worked hard to reach many of the party’s delegates and said the results of the congress would show that.

