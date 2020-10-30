Sports Minister Mthethwa announces interim board at CSA

The interim board has been brought together through a consultative process that involved the Department of Sport, the Members Council of CSA and the SA Cricketers Association.

JOHANNESBURG - Minister of Sport Nathi Mthethwa has announced that the interim board of Cricket South Africa will comprise of 9 members and be in place for an initial period of three months.

The members include Judge Zak Yaqoob who will be the chairperson and former CSA CEO Haroon Lorgat.

Other board members include Omphile Ramela, Stavros Nikalo, Andre Odendaal, Judith February, Andile Dawn Mbatha, Xolani Vonya and Nkeko Caroline Mampuru.

Mthethwa said that among other things, the board would be responsible for reviewing decisions taken since 2019.

"They will also deal with current governance systems, structures and procedures including a proper consideration with the aim of implementation of the Nicholson report, consider the Funduzi report its implications and consequences and take any action recommended in the report itself or any other action that the interim board deems appropriate," he said.