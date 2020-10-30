Judge: Magistrate failed in legal duty when denying Agrizzi bail

Judge Mokgoatlheng said Magistrate Philip Venter did not properly apply his discretion when denying bail for corrupted accused Angelo Agrizzi.

JOHANNESBURG - Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng said the magistrate who initially denied bail for Angelo Agrizzi bail failed to fulfil his legal obligations when doing so.

Agrizzi was granted bail on Friday by the Johannesburg Magistrates Court.

He's facing fraud and corruption charges alongside former parliamentarian Vincent Smith.

The court has considered Agrizzi's health condition as he has been in ICU for most of this week and was only recently removed from a ventilator.

Judge Mokgoatlheng said Magistrate Philip Venter did not properly apply his discretion when denying Agrizzi bail.

“What remains important is the fact that the restriction of his or her detention and the attendance at the trial is not ideal for a person in a weak physical condition.

"Naturally the interference with his or her freedom is a factor that must be given much weight when considering the interests of justice.”

