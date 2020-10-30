Gauteng DA confirms resignation of former Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has dismissed claims that the former mayor has quit the DA in order to join his new outfit.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng has confirmed the resignation of former Tshwane mayor, Stevens Mokgalapa, as a member of that council.

The party in a short statement noted the resignation and wished him well.

We thank Mr. Mokgalapa for his service and wish him well with his future endeavours, whatever they may be. pic.twitter.com/cGlPEDhN4N DA Gauteng (@DAGauteng) October 30, 2020

This development comes as the council meets to elect his successor following back and forth court battles between the DA and Gauteng government which saw the Supreme Court of Appeal uphold a High Court ruling setting aside the dissolution of that metro’s council.

Mokgalapa courted controversy during his tenure, even been placed on suspension by the DA over a leaked sex tape involving him and a former MMC at the city’s offices.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has also dismissed claims that the former mayor has quit the DA in order to join his new outfit.

