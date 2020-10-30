Former SAA board chair Dudu Myeni to take stand at Zondo Inquiry next week

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has confirmed that she was on the list of confirmed witnesses.

JOHANNESBURG - Former South African Airways (SAA) board chairperson Dudu Myeni is expected to take the stand at the state capture commission next week.

She has been implicated by several witnesses.

Myeni has been mentioned by witnesses, including consultant Nicholas Linnell.

Linnell did work for Mhlatuze Water when Myeni was board chairperson there.

He told the commission that he was of the view that she was appointed SAA board chair because of her being former President Jacob Zuma's confidant and political ally and that he understood that she was doing the former president’s bidding at the airline and had played "that same role in other domains".

Linnell was in another meeting at the Zuma’s residence in KwaZulu-Natal where Myeni had convened a meeting on Eskom.

An anonymous witness, Mr X, told the commission that he and Myeni laundered millions that were kept in her house.

