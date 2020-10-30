EWN Weather Watch: Sunny day for WC, some rain set for Gauteng

Slightly cooler temperatures are expected across much of the country on Saturday as scattered showers and thundershowers are predicted for large parts of South Africa.

GAUTENG

A partly cloudy day but hot is predicted for most of Gauteng, with scattered showers and thundershowers predicted across most of the province. Johannesburg is set for a high of 28°C, Pretoria 30°C and Hammanskraal 32°C.

Cooler temperatures and rain is forecast for Sunday.

WESTERN CAPE

A sunny day is expected across the province, with the interior set for temperatures between the high 20s and low 30s. Cape Town will see clear, sunny skies but a strong south-westerly expected for the afternoon. The Mother City will see a high of 20°C. George is set for similar weather, with a high of 21°C. Inland, Worcester will top the mercury at 27°C, Beaufort West 25°C and Vredendal a hot 32°C.

Warmer weather is expected across most of the province on Sunday.

KWAZULU-NATAL

A cold and wet day is forcast for KZN. Durban is set for a cloudy day with widespread showers and a high of 19°C. Richard's Bay can expect similar conditions with a high of 20°C and Newcastle can expect thundershowers and a high of 23°C.

Similar conditions are forecast for Sunday across the province.

